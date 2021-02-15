Major gas leak in Peoria evacuates 30, crews still working to fix

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An underground pipeline is to blame for a large gas leak that shut down Jefferson and Adams Street in Peoria early Monday, Feb. 15.

The leak was first reported by someone inside the Peoria Rescue Mission who noticed gas leaking in the basement just after 8:30 a.m.

Ameren said crews were working through the evening, and alternate gas sources would be provided until repairs are complete.

High levels of natural gas were found in the basements of two structures that have since been ventilated by the Peoria Fire Department. Thirty people were evacuated and no injuries reported.