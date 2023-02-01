Springfield, Ill. (WMBD)– State Farm is eliminating 451 positions at the end of March and Wells Fargo is eliminating 140 positions in Springfield.

State Farm is an insurance company that has a headquarters in Bloomington.

According to a State Farm spokesperson, the move comes from a decision by the company to work HCLTech to assume day-to-day IT Help Desk and infrastructure services. HCLTech will also manage hardware, infrastructure software, and network connection support for State Farm.

As part of the announcement, many employees have been offered jobs at HCLTech in similar roles in their current locations.

It is unknown how many employees were offered new jobs and how many accepted them.

Wells Fargo has also made the decision to remove 140 positions in its Correspondent team in Home Lending in Springfield according to a Wells Fargo communications lead.

Last month it was announced that the company is exiting the Correspondent business with changes coming to the Home Lending group.

Formal notices of displacement will begin in the first quarter of 2023 and end in the third quarter of 2023.