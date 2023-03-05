PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Major League Barbershop, a black-owned business formerly located inside Peoria’s Landmark Recreation building, is now open at Sterling Plaza.

Co-owner Jonathan Cooper said he says he always dreamed of opening a baseball-themed barbershop.

They offer appointments and walk-ins for shape-ups, fades, and everything in between.

Cooper said everyone is welcome at the multicultural shop, where you can get a cut and conversation.

“We share stuff from our lives, we listen to people in their life, so it’s an interchange of encouragement and who couldn’t use that?” Cooper said.

Co-owner Jamar Hardin added this is a beautiful journey, going from three barbers to 12.

Cooper said they appreciate the picture windows and large open space of the new location.

For those who want to check out Major League Barbershop, the shop is located at 3807 North Sterling Avenue.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/majorleaguebarbershop3/