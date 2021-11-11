Major renovations planned for Wisconsin Avenue in Peoria’s East Bluff

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A major corridor on Peoria’s East Bluff may soon receive a major revamping.

3rd District Peoria City Councilman Tim Riggenbach said years ago city leaders started to look at ways to improve Wisconsin Avenue, specifically between Forest Hill Avenue and Republic Street.

“We literally went door to door and talked to the business owners along that corridor and asked them what they need, how the city could help make this more attractive to do business,” Riggenbach said.

Last month, Peoria City Council voted unanimously to allot around $12 million to renovation that section of Wisconsin Avenue.

The project will feature street repairs, upgraded sidewalks, and possibly improved lighting.

“Making it more accessible was the number one priority, making people feel safe is right there with it,” Riggenbach said.

Jacklyn Nieto, a worker at Tienda Mexicana along Wisconsin Avenue, said she looks forward to the planned investment, especially the prospect of better lighting.

“At 5 in the afternoon it’s dark, kids are walking around. So cars can see the kids passing by,” Nieto said.

Nieto added that a project aimed towards making the area more accessible is a positive.

Riggenbach said he hopes the renovations will provide a morale boost to the area, as well as an economic one.

“I want the people that work and live in the East Bluff to feel proud of their neighborhood, of that part of town. Because it’s got a great history and I think it’s got a great future,” Riggenbach said.

Before work can begin, Riggenbach explained that final approval of the city budget is needed. If it does receive the final stamp of approval, engineering work will begin next year.