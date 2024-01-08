PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter is coming.

No, this isn’t another season of Game of Thrones. Rather, 2024’s first major storm is expected to hit later tonight and into Tuesday, with several inches of expected snowfall.

And while the bread and the milk are quickly disappearing from stores, there are other things one can do to help prepare for the impending Snowmaggedon.

Officials with the city of Peoria said people should stay home Monday night if possible to allow plow drivers to work unimpeded. Also, they said that if you must go out, drive slowly and be cautious.

Allowing yourself extra time, extra distance between yourself and other vehicles, and being mindful of snowplows is encouraged,” City Hall said in a release.

Beginning Monday morning and afternoon, ahead of the precipitation, city trucks will begin spraying various chemicals onto the streets to pretreat the roads, especially the main arterial roads, hills, bridges, and overpasses.

The Public Works department, which handles plowing, will begin 12-hour, around-the-clock operations tonight at 7 pm. Continuous street treatment operations will continue until further notice.

As stated in the city’s snow plan, the city will not begin to plow residential streets unless two inches have fallen and only after the primary roads have been plowed.

No parking on emergency snow routes is automatically enforced when two inches or more of snow is forecasted. No parking on these routes will remain in effect for 48 hours.

Check out the City’s winter weather plan for more information regarding this storm and future

winter weather.