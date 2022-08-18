PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 500 people gathered for the 19th annual Maui Jim Maka Maka fun run and walk Thursday night.

All the proceeds will benefit the Peoria Friendship House, which has been providing services in the area for more than 60 years. The mission is to provide relief to Peoria’s most vulnerable families.

The Peoria Friendship House president, Marcellus Sommerville said the money will go towards a new program called Pathway to my Future.

“It helps young kids young teens develop their love and passion for what they see their future being, so if that’s kids that want to get into nursing, want to get into carpentry. The money will go towards supporting their future,” said Sommerville.

Sommerville said there was no goal for the amount raised Thursday, but he said he thanked everyone for all the support.