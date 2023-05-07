PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — More than 17,000 wishes for children with life-critical illnesses have been made since Make-A-Wish Illinois started on April 29, 1980.

Sunday at Dozer Park, dozens of wish makers came together to revel in the magic their wish brought them and cheer on the Peoria Chiefs.

Janet Glavin has been helping dreams come true for these families with Make-A-Wish for nearly 20 years.

“We know that there are over 1,000 children who are newly diagnosed every year in Illinois with a critical illness that would make them eligible for a wish,” said Glavin.

She said having kids be able to look back on their wish after it is granted can bring back that same happiness they felt when first experiencing the magic of Make-A-Wish.

“Many of our families, the Wish children continue to struggle with their illness or have something that will continue to impact their lives, so it’s a way to give that boost to them,” said Glavin.

Ashley Brotherton is a mother of four. Her son Logan wished to go to Disney World with his family in 2019. His mom said that one trip to Disney World changed his life, and he’s been better off since.

“I think it really sparked something in Logan, and he’s just been a little happier and even a little bit more eager to explore things. He started walking shortly after, and it’s just been great,” said Brotherton.