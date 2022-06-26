NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Make-A-Wish Illinois created a memorable wish for local siblings battling the same rare, life-threatening genetic condition called Tuberous Sclerosis.

The siblings, 12-year-old Oliver McGriff and his 8-year-old sister Ruby, were diagnosed in 2019. The family took a trip to Disney World in April 2022, successfully granting Ruby’s wish, but Oliver wanted something a little more practical.

Oliver wished for a hot tub to help him relax from his frequent seizures and visits to the hospital, and Sunday was his party when he and his closest friends and family got to celebrate.

Make-A-Wish Illinois volunteers Pam and Corey Schieler have worked throughout the past year on planning and arranging both wishes for the McGriff children.

“It just brings us so much joy to bring happiness and resilience to these kids dealing with critical illness,” said Corey.

Those looking for more information on Tuberous Sclerosis and the McGriff Family can visit their GoFundMe page.