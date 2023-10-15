PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 people attended the second annual “Walk for Wishes” one-mile walk at Donovan Park in Peoria.

The one-mile walk across the park raises money and awareness for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Kids met some of their favorite characters like Darth Vader, Batgirl, and the Disney princesses.

Families who’ve been helped by the Make-A-Wish Foundation shared their stories about how the foundation granted their wishes.

Fundraiser chair Zach Ponder said the funds raised go back into fulfilling the wishes of those in need.

“A lot of the wish families we’ve talked to today expressed appreciation and gratitude for bringing awareness, and for raising these funds,” said Ponder. “Without this, Disneyland, Hawaii, different types of trips like that wouldn’t have been possible without the funds we raise from events like this and the walk.”

He said they raised just over $20,000 from the walk that will go towards the foundation.

WMBD’s very own Sheridan Hurtig and Kyreon Lee emceed the event.