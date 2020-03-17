Make your own financial luck this St. Patrick’s Day

Tip #1: Save for a Rainy Day

  • A Rainy Day Fund is just like the weather forecast – we know eventually, it will rain, but we don’t know when, so we need to be ready. 
  • A Rainy Day Fund is used for unplanned home and car repairs, medical bills or unexpected emergency travel.  
  • I recommend you have $1,000 to $2,000 in your Rainy Day Fund. 
  • Consider using your tax refund to help you get started.

Tip #2: Pay More Than the Minimum

  • One of the worst things you can do is buy something on credit and not pay it off.
  • When you carry a balance on your credit card, the company will charge you interest on the amount you owe. It could take years to pay it off!
  • If you have debt, devote as much as you can to paying it off as quickly as possible.
  • Paying more than the minimum payment can help you get ahead of the interest and actually start paying down the debt. 

Tip #3: Protect Your Family

  • If you have a family, you may want to consider life insurance so your loved ones are protected in case something happens to you. 
  • A life insurance plan should guarantee anywhere between 7 to 15 times what you earn annually.
  • You might also want to consider long-term care insurance. 
  • Healthcare is one of the biggest expenses for retirees, not to mention one of the most unpredictable, yet people often overlook it. 
  • Our holistic approach to financial planning takes into account income planning, estate planning, investments, life insurance, long-term care, and taxes.

Tip #4: Plan for the Future

  • The most efficient way to save for retirement is to make automatic contributions directly from your paycheck into your 401(k) or other retirement accounts. 
  • If the money is going straight from your paycheck into a retirement savings account, you will be less tempted to spend it. 
  • It’s also important to increase your savings over time. This can be automated as well.
  • Consider contributing an additional 1-2% every 6 months or once a year. 
  • A small increase will not be very noticeable from your paycheck, but it will make a big difference in your account balance! If you want to run the numbers, I have a 401(k) calculator on my website, 210financial.com

So, what should you do?

  • Meet with a financial professional and build a plan together.
  • At 210 Financial, we identify goals and dreams, create a tailored plan and deliver it with each client’s best interests in mind. We help show clients how to build a plan that works for them.
  • Putting a financial plan in place is like a map to the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. 

