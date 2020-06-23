Making much needed repairs to Rivian Motorway

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Rivian Motorway from West College Avenue to White Oak Road will soon be a lot safer for drivers.

Monday night leaders signed off on a multi-million dollar project which will replace pavement, improve the gutter drainage system, and create a sidewalk area. Town leaders will use motor fuel tax dollars to make it happen, but because the project will cost north of $9 million, they are asking the state to chip in.

“This is about fixing a road,” said councilwoman Kathleen Lorenz. “A much needed fix to a road, an important road, an arterial road.”

Town staff say, they’re hoping to finish up planning by this fall, on route to beginning construction in the summer of 2022.

“Whether I always agree with the general thought that streets need improvement, this is one that certainly does, and has needed to be for some time,” said Councilman Scott Preston.

If the state rejects their request for a grant, town leaders say they will work to find another avenue of funds.