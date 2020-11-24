Making sure McLean County families have a hot Thanksgiving meal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington is making sure hundreds of families have a bite to eat on Thanksgiving.

The organization teamed up with the Midwest Food Bank to hand out 2,500 meals Monday afternoon. The giveaway is an annual event, and leaders say with the pandemic affecting several McLean County families this year, this was more important than ever.

“We’re giving out the turkey’s and then boxes of all of the traditional fixings for a thanksgiving meal,” Matt Burgess, HSHM Chief Executive Officer. “We got the fixings for green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauces, all of that great stuff. There’s clearly a lot of need, but we also want to make sure people are pausing and giving thanks for what they do have.”

The organization had two giveaways, one over the weekend and on Monday.