Male shot in the abdomen in Peoria Wednesday night

PEORIA Ill.- A male is in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Wednesday night.

Peoria Police Spokesperson, Semone Roth, says officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of nine rounds fired near the intersection of East Corrington Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue around 7:30 p.m. There, police say the male was found shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

A lieutenant on scene tells WMBD News the victim is a juvenile.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.