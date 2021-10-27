Male shot in the abdomen in Peoria Wednesday night

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA Ill.- A male is in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Wednesday night.

Peoria Police Spokesperson, Semone Roth, says officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of nine rounds fired near the intersection of East Corrington Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue around 7:30 p.m. There, police say the male was found shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

A lieutenant on scene tells WMBD News the victim is a juvenile.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News