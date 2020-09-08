Mamava breastfeeding service to be installed in local Walmart

Mamava Lactation Suites, also known as Mamava Pods, are freestanding, private rooms that allow moms to comfortably pump or breastfeed while shopping.

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A new service is coming to a local Walmart to help moms breastfeed or pump in a public setting.

“So what they are, they are a freestanding modular. And what’s really cool about these, is the tech that they have,” she said. “So moms can really customize her experience with adjusting the temperature, adjusting the lighting, the music, the airflow. Whatever is most comfortable for mom and baby.”

The Mamava Pods are free to use, Hatfield said it will be live by the end of week. The pods will be accessible using the Mamava app which will guide moms to an avaible pod suit.

