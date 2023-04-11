PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — MANIA, the London-based ABBA tribute group, will be making a stop at the Peoria Civic Center.

According to a Civic Center press release, the group from London’s West End will be performing in Peoria on Oct. 15.

The performance will be a two-hour recreation of ABBA’s most memorable concerts with several hit songs, including “Mamma Mia,” “Voulez Vous,” “Dancing Queen,” “Winner Takes It All,” “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “Super Trouper”and many more.

In its most recent U.S. tour, MANIA sold 50,000 tickets across 18 states.

Tickets will go on sale on April 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Toyota Box Office,

open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or online at Ticketmaster.com.