Man accused in WIU shooting appears in court for pre-trial

MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The case against a man accused of shooting his roommate inside their Western Illinois University (WIU) dorm room will move forward in a court of law.

Kavion Poplous, 18, of Chicago is facing four felony charges for the Sept. 15 shooting, leaving his roommate Amarian Hargrove injured. Hargorve was hospitalized following the shooting with injuries that required surgeries.

On Tuesday, Poplous appeared virtually from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office in front of a McDonough County court. A spokesperson from the McDonough County State’s attorney’s office said the case will move forward.

Poplous is facing two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery with use of a firearm, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He is due back in court in February.