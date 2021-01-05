Man accused in WIU shooting appears in court for pre-trial

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The case against a man accused of shooting his roommate inside their Western Illinois University (WIU) dorm room will move forward in a court of law.

Kavion Poplous, 18, of Chicago is facing four felony charges for the Sept. 15 shooting, leaving his roommate Amarian Hargrove injured. Hargorve was hospitalized following the shooting with injuries that required surgeries.

On Tuesday, Poplous appeared virtually from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office in front of a McDonough County court. A spokesperson from the McDonough County State’s attorney’s office said the case will move forward.

Poplous is facing two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery with use of a firearm, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He is due back in court in February.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News