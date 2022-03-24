PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man accused of breaking into a woman’s home, abusing her, then lighting her van on fire appeared in court Thursday.

William Drummond entered a not guilty plea for all counts and was appointed a public defender.

Court records show Drummond entered a woman’s home and proceeded to hit her in the head. He also set fire to the woman’s van on Jan. 24, according to the indictment.

However, he told the judge he did not want the specific defender he was assigned, because the attorney represented him previously, and Drummond told the judge the defender, “didn’t do anything” for him.

The judge did not grant him a new public defender.

Drummond has a laundry list of previous charges that reaches back to 1992, including domestic battery.