Bond set for man accused of Christmas triple homicide in first court appearance

Clifford Brewer appeared on a video feed from the Livingston County Jail Friday, Dec. 28, 2019, as he made his first appearance in court after being charged with three counts of murder for the Christmas Day slayings at his home at 416 E. Jackson St. in Cullom. | David Proeber, The Pantagraph

PONTIAC, Ill. — Clifford Brewer, the man accused of a Christmas Day triple homicide in Cullom, made his first court appearance in Livingston County Friday.

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a homicide Christmas morning just after 2:00 a.m., at the 400 block of East Jackson St. When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Shirley Brewer, 51-year-old Norman Walker, and 27-year-old Christian Brewer dead.

Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak said the Brewer’s motive still remains unclear, however, the suspect told police he and Shirley got into a fight on Christmas Eve and she had texted Walker to come over. He told police Walker and Shirley went upstairs to a bedroom “and drank heavily” while listening to loud music.

When police arrived to the house, Walker and Shirley were found together with gunshot wounds to their heads, in a room adjacent to Christian’s. Additionally, Christian was found in his room with one apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Yedinak said it was obvious the gunshot wounds were not self-inflicted. He said there are no results on gunshot residue, but tests have been done.

“We certainly have our theories, but nothing we can talk about at this point,” he said.

Ilinois State Police also found adult clothing in the washing machine when they arrived.

Attorneys said Brewer worked for the Department of Corrections in Pontiac for nearly 20 years. He also deals with depression and anxiety and takes medication for it.

Brewer reportedly called 9-1-1 and said he saw a neighbor trying to sell a firearm. Later in an interview he indicated he never owned a firearm. Then later Brewer admitted that he bought the firearm for his wife. He did have a FOID card.

Yedinak said Livingston County averages one murder a year, and that Brewer does not have any record of criminal history.

Law enforcement has been interviewing neighbors and family members.

Brewer’s bond is set at $5 million. A public defender has been appointed for him.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 23.