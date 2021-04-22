Man accused of driving motorcycle into BLM protesters last summer will face a jury

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The case of a man accused of running over peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters last May is going to trial.

Marshall Blanchard, 22, will face a jury starting next Monday, April 26, for allegedly driving his motorcycle into a peaceful group of protesters last May in downtown Bloomington.

Blanchard has 17 counts against him, including 15 felonies and two misdemeanors. He’s facing two counts of failure to report an accident, two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, eight counts of a hate crime, one count of aggravated battery in a motor vehicle, and two counts of battery causing bodily harm.

A 22-year-old woman and a 28-year-old male were injured as a result of that crash with injuries to the torso and legs.