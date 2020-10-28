Man accused of killing Fulton County Deputy appeared in court Wednesday

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man accused of killing Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy in June 2019 appeared in court Wednesday for a pre-trial conference.

Nathan Woodring, of Avon, is accused of killing the deputy after he responded to a battery and disturbance call at his home.

Wednesday’s pre-trial hearing was set in place to update the court on discoveries and motions. Both the defense and state have an ongoing discovery right now.

The state’s attourney told WMBD they are still waiting on blood samples for the discovery, but anticipate those results to come in quickly.

Woodring has filed a hearing for an expert witness and will have a hearing on that motion on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.

Attorneys with the state additionally told WMBD the defense wants an expert witness to help them with potential jury selection or a change of venue.

