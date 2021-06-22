Man accused of killing Fulton County deputy in 2019 appears in court

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) – A man accused of shooting and killing a Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy in 2019 appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

Nearly two years to the date, prosecutors believe Nathan Woodring killed Deputy Troy Chisum while he responded to a disturbance call in rural Avon.

Back in May, the defense filed a motion to suppress some statements. On Tuesday, Judge William Poncin set Aug. 6 as a date to hear those motions.

Woodring’s murder trial is tentatively scheduled for this October.

