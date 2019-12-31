Man accused of killing his wife indicted on murder charges

PEORIA, Ill. — The man accused of killing his wife in Peoria’s 25th homicide was indicted Tuesday.

The Peoria Police Department said they found 60-year-old Nancy Vorrath with head her submerged in water on Nov. 23 at her residence in the 3300 block of Lexington Court. Paramedics tried CPR but could not save her.

The information detectives gathered eventually made them change their investigation from suicide to homicide. Ultimately, her husband, 63-year-old Michael L. Vorrath, was arrested for first-degree murder earlier this month. He was indicted on first-degree murder charges Tuesday.

He is set to appear in court again on Thursday.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Vorrath’s autopsy findings demonstrate that she died from drowning; she also suffered multiple, and significant blunt force injuries, consistent with inflicted trauma. Her toxicology report was benign.