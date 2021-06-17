Man accused of killing Peoria man over money and drugs in March pleads not guilty

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man accused of killing a 32-year-old Peoria man pled not guilty on Thursday to the charges at Peoria County Courthouse.

According to prosecutors, Allen Schimmelpfennig, 28, killed Gabriel Cook on March 8 after an argument over drugs and money at Schimmelpfennig’s storage unit in North Peoria.

They said investigators found spent shell casings and Cook’s blood at the scene.

Cook’s body has yet to be found. His family reported him missing on March 9.

Schimmelpfennig is due back in court on Oct. 6 for a scheduling conference, then Oct. 18 for a jury trial.