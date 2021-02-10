Man accused of murdering his mother in Eureka acquitted after four years in jail

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man accused in 2016 of murdering his mother and setting her home on fire in Eureka has been acquitted.

Saturday, James Kyle Day was released from the Woodford County Jail, according to his attorney Curt Lovelace.

Day’s release comes after he spent just over four years in prison on charges including first-degree murder.

After a two week trial, Lovelace says an analysis of what caused the fire helped prove Day was not guilty.

The attorney states seeing Day reunite with his family was emotional.

“Just the opportunity for Kyle (James) To embrace both of his daughters for the first time in four years after his release was an emotional experience for all of us,” Lovelace said.

Lovelace says a review showed the fire that killed Day’s mother was an accident caused by a cracked gas hose.