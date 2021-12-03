Man accused of murdering J’Naysia Marie Hobbs in court Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A probable cause and bond hearing was held Friday, for a man accused of killing a Peoria woman.

Tahir Goodman, 28, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, and one count of aggravated arson.

On Wednesday, Peoria Police and Fire responded to a house fire at 1021 E. Virginia Ave. at approximately 5:09 a.m. While searching the house, fire crews located 24-year-old J’Naysia Marie Hobbs, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood later identified that she died from “strangulation by another, and was deceased before the fire.”

Police arrested Goodman for first-degree murder and aggravated arson Thursday. Goodman has been previously arrested twice for domestic battery since 2017.

The first-degree murder charges carry a penalty of 20-60 years in prison. Aggravated arson is 6-30 years.

Judge Albert Purham Jr. set Goodman’s bond at $2 million. Goodman’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 29.

This story will be updated.