Man accused of murdering J’Naysia Marie Hobbs indicted Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man accused of killing J’Naysia Marie Hobbs and then allegedly setting a fire to cover it up has been indicted Tuesday.

According to Peoria County court documents issued on Dec. 14, Tahir Goodman Sr., 28, is indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, and one count of aggravated arson.

As previously reported, on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Peoria Police and Fire responded to a house fire at the apartment at approximately 5:09 a.m. While searching the house, fire crews located 24-year-old J’Naysia Marie Hobbs, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood later identified that she died from “strangulation by another, and was deceased before the fire.”

Police arrested Goodman for first-degree murder and aggravated arson on Dec. 2. Goodman has been previously arrested twice for domestic battery since 2017.

The first-degree murder charges carry a penalty of 20-60 years in prison. Aggravated arson is 6-30 years.

His bond has been set at $2 million. Goodman is expected to appear at an arraignment hearing on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.