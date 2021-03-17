Police: Man arrested, accused of fatally shooting ex-wife’s parents in LaSalle County

SHERIDAN, Ill. — A 37-year-old man was arrested after police said he fatally shot two people in Sheridan.

Sheridan police said they received a call from a woman around 10 p.m. Tuesday who said her ex-husband shot out the windows of her home. When officers arrived, no one was at the scene. Later that night, police received more calls including a well-being check for the woman’s parents.

When police arrived at their home on the 4300 block of East 2750th Road, they found Greg Barnes Sr., 62, and Brenda Barnes, 62, shot dead.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time police arrive but officers later arrested 37-year-old Donald Fredres who was found walking near a correctional facility around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Police warned residents early Wednesday morning to stay inside their homes and lock the doors as they searched for the gunman. Schools in the area ere closed as a safety precaution as their search continued.

The coroner’s office said both of the victims had one gunshot wound. A full autopsy is expected Thursday.