Man arrested after accidental shooting of 8-year-old Peoria boy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested in connection to the accidental shooting of an 8-year-old Peoria boy last week.

The Peoria Police Department arrested 35-year-old Robert L. Harris on Wednesday for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, obstructing justice/induce witness, two counts of endangering the life or health of a child, and reckless conduct.

Police said Jordin Wilson was handling a gun and accidentally shot himself at approximately 4 p.m. May 20. He was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he ultimately died around 50 minutes later, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said.

Spokesperson for the PPD Amy Dotson said Wilson was shot in the area of N Maryland St. and E Archer Ave. The initial call that was made said the boy was shot with a BB gun, however, when police arrived they learned Wilson had a gunshot wound to the chest. Police then found that children were handling a handgun.

Harris turned himself in at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the PPD at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.