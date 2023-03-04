PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said hit a pedestrian with his car and fled the scene Friday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 34-year-old Bryson M. Barnes is facing a slew of charges, including:

Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

Possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card

Possession of methamphetamine

Crash injury

Failure to render aid

Failure to reduce speed

Officers were called to the W. Moss Avenue and N. MacArthur Highway intersection just after 9:30 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a man who said he had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection. Before being taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the man told police the vehicle fled south.

Using a license plate recognition camera, police found Barnes’ vehicle just before 8:30 p.m. at W. Lincoln and S. Western Avenues. There, they identified Barnes as the driver and searched his vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun and illegal drugs. Barnes was arrested shortly afterward.

He was taken to the Peoria County Jail.

Those with any information regarding any violent crimes are encouraged to contact the Peoria

Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.