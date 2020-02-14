Man arrested after allegedly robbing Oliver’s Pizza

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A 43-year-old man is in custody after an alleged robbery in Peoria Heights.

Franklin M. Cotton was arrested around 10:30 a.m. Friday by the Peoria Heights Police Department and is charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, as well as a Marshall County Failure to Appear warrant.

Cotton was found at a residence in Peoria Heights.

The PHPD responded to the restaurant at approximately 11:19 p.m. regarding the armed robbery Wednesday. An employee told police a white man entered the front door holding a black gun and demanded money. The employee gave the man money from a cash register and the suspect fled on foot, running westbound.

Police said a K-9 officer responded to the scene in an attempt to track the suspect, and the track was followed between the businesses on Samuel to the Pearl Companies parking lot, where it ended at the corner of the alley and Atlantic Ave.

No injuries were reported.

Oliver’s Pizza is located at 1231 E. Samuel Ave, Peoria Heights.

This story will be updated.