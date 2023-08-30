PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — John L. Timothy Jr., 39, was arrested for the hit-and-run that killed Akeem Alexander, 28, on a bike early Monday morning.

The Peoria police were called to the 1900 block of West Howett Street at 3:35 a.m. Monday.

As officers arrived, they located Alexander lying in the roadway, not breathing, with severe injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found that Alexander was riding a bicycle when he was struck.

As officers were investigating, they found the vehicle that struck Alexander unoccupied in the 2100 block of Antoinette Street with serious damage to the front end. Officers were unable to find Timothy in their initial search.

Timothy arrived at the Peoria Police Department at approximately 9:15 a.m. Wednesday and was then arrested for disregarding a traffic control device, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no insurance, leaving the scene of a death, failure to give aid or information, failure to notify police, reckless driving, and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Timothy was transported to the Peoria County Jail.