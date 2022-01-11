Man arrested after firing gun during fight in Peoria, no injuries reported

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 27-year-old man was arrested on five charges including aggravated assault after police say a fight escalated and the man fired a gun.

Just after 6:15 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the 2000 block of S. Friedan St. for a report of shots fired. Police then learned there was a fight between two men, and one of them pulled out a handful and fired it.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Witnesses at the scene told police the suspect, Bilal Wilkins, left prior to the officer’s arrival, but he was found a short time later after police conducted a traffic stop.

Wilkins was arrested for aggravated assault, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID card, and battery.

He was transported to the Peoria County jail.