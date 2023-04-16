PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said shot at a person and fled the scene Saturday, only to later lead police on a foot chase before his arrest.

Public Information Officer Semone Roth said the suspect, 20-year-old Zachariah Charles was arrested after fleeing the scene of the shooting Saturday. He is facing a slew of charges, including:

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

Aggravated battery

Possession of a defaced firearm

Possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card

Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon

Theft

Resisting police

At about 9:11 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a home in the 2100 block of W. Lincoln for a shooting. When they arrived, police found a man who told them he was shot at.

Although he was not shot, the victim had minor injuries from after debris from a bullet strike hit him.

Charles fled the home following the shooting. Officers found a discarded handgun after searching along his flight path.

Police late found Charles in the area of Kettelle and Du Sable. A short foot pursuit happened, which resulted in officers eventually apprehending Charles in the 1500 block of W. Kettelle.

Charles was then taken to the Peoria County Jail.