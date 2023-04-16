PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said shot at a person and fled the scene Saturday, only to later lead police on a foot chase before his arrest.
Public Information Officer Semone Roth said the suspect, 20-year-old Zachariah Charles was arrested after fleeing the scene of the shooting Saturday. He is facing a slew of charges, including:
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Aggravated battery
- Possession of a defaced firearm
- Possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card
- Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon
- Theft
- Resisting police
At about 9:11 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a home in the 2100 block of W. Lincoln for a shooting. When they arrived, police found a man who told them he was shot at.
Although he was not shot, the victim had minor injuries from after debris from a bullet strike hit him.
Charles fled the home following the shooting. Officers found a discarded handgun after searching along his flight path.
Police late found Charles in the area of Kettelle and Du Sable. A short foot pursuit happened, which resulted in officers eventually apprehending Charles in the 1500 block of W. Kettelle.
Charles was then taken to the Peoria County Jail.