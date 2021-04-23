Man arrested after gunfire in Washington, Illinois

Washington, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in Washington after a fight led to gunfire Thursday, April 22.

According to a press release from East Peoria Police, officers responded to reports of a firearm being discharged at a house on the 400 block of W. Bittersweet Rd. in Washington.

Police determined that 39-year-old Ryan Tucker was having a verbal argument when he discharged his firearm into the ground and into an occupied vehicle.

Nick Stanley, who said he was there at the time of the shooting, said Tucker injured his fiancé Sundee Moore during the incident. Stanley said Moore broke her hand and suffered from several bruised ribs.

Tucker was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property. Tucker has been transported to the Tazewell County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.