PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man Friday who they said had a loaded handgun on his person without a FOID card.

Public Information Officer Semone Roth said the suspect, 25-year-old Andre Johnson, is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, aggravated domestic battery, and disorderly conduct.

Police were surveilling Johnson’s whereabouts just after 5 p.m. Friday as he was wanted regarding an investigation. Officers then saw Johnson leave a residence in an unspecified area and drive away.

After he pulled into the lot of the U-Haul on NE Jefferson and Carolina Streets, officers moved in to arrest Johnson without incident.

Police found a loaded handgun on Johnson’s person during a search. He was taken to the Peoria Police Department for interviewing purposes before being arrested.

He now sits in the Peoria County Jail.

Those with any information on violent crimes are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.