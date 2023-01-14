PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on a woman inside of his car.

According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 22-year-old Titus T. Leonard was arrested for domestic battery, interference with a report of domestic violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, and phone harassment.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute between a woman and a man who was later identified as Leonard.

The woman told dispatchers that Leonard pulled a gun on her while they were both in his vehicle. Officers found the woman unharmed not long after on N. Garfield Avenue.

At about 4:30 p.m., officers found Leonard and took him into custody without incident. Police were unable to find a weapon inside his vehicle at the time of the arrest.

Leonard was taken to the Peoria County Jail. No other information is available at this time.