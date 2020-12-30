Man arrested after shooting at Oglesby officers, stealing police car and leading chase

OGLESBY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Oglesby Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle Tuesday night, but when the suspect pulled a gun, fired at officers and stole a police vehicle, a chase ensued.

The Illinois Valley Community College security office called the Oglesby police to report a suspicious RV parked behind a building at approximately 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.

When they arrived, officers knocked on the door to the RV and spoke to the occupant. They asked him if he would come to the rear of the vehicle to talk.

He complied, but while talking, he pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and began shooting at the officers.

The officers returned fire and took cover behind their vehicles. Both vehicles were hit by gunfire.

As the officers tried to move to a new location, the suspect got into one of the squad cars and drove off the campus lot.

Officers called for area assistance and a search for the suspect and car ensued. The empty car was later found close to campus in a residential area.

Fresh tracks in the snow lead officers back onto the IVCC campus, into a wooded area, then down a hill into a second residential area along the Illinois River.

Other officers were stationed at the Shippingsport Bridge and saw the suspect running. After yelling for the man to stop, the officers took the suspect into custody.

The suspect, identified as Peter Douglas Bergsma, 35, was taken to the Illinois Valley Community Hospital and treated for a head injury. He was then released to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Investigators and is in custody at the LaSalle County Jail.

A search warrant has been issued for the RV. Illinois State Police crime scene investigators and the Kane County bomb squad and technicians were called to the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.