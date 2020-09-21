Man arrested after stealing expensive construction equipment from Hein Construction

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Several thousand dollars worth of construction equipment was reportedly stolen from Hein Construction at Raber Packing Company on Farmington Road.

A man named Ephrian Fallon was arrested after being found in the 1900 block of Sheridan.

Authorities said he got away in a red sedan with a packed trunk that wouldn’t close. The suspect admitted to stealing the car from his daughter before stealing the equipment.

Several trowels and a saw were taken from the site. Fallon is charged with business burglary.

