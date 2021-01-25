Man arrested after torturing victim for four days

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to the St. Mary Emergency Room Saturday after a report that a woman was held against her will and tortured.

According to the report, the victim was held for four days and had injuries from being shot with a CO2 powered weapon, abrasions from a drill powered wire brush, as well as bruises from being punched and hit with various weapons.

The Knox County State’s Attorney’s office obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Braden Mallery, as well as a search warrant for his residence in Lafayette, IL.

Knox County detective located several items that were consistent with the victim’s injuries and statements. Methamphetamine, a firearm, and ammunition were also located.

Mallery was charged with aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, interfering with the report of a domestic battery, felon in possession of a firearm, and violation of the FOID Card Act. Mallery is currently being held in the Knox County jail.

The Department of Children and Family Services was notified due to children being present in the house.

The Knox County Sheriff’s department was assisted by the Stark County Sheriff’s department, The Knox County States Attorney’s office, and Illinois State Police.