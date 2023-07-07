PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was booked into the Peoria County Jail early Friday morning on multiple offenses, including an arrest warrant for attempted murder from Champaign County.

The man, whose name wasn’t released by the Peoria Police Department, was arrested after a traffic stop at about 3:50 a.m. near the intersection of Glendale Avenue and Wayne Street.

According to Sgt. Amy Dotson, a police spokeswoman, the man who was driving the car stopped but tried to walk away from officers. He was quickly taken into custody.

He was arrested on charges of obstructing police and issued various traffic violations. He also had warrants for residential burglary and criminal damage to property out of Champaign County in addition to the attempted murder one.

He also has a warrant from Tazewell County for traffic violations. In all, the bonds attached to the warrants totaled $205,000.