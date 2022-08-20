PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A police chase led to a truck crashing into the Peoria Civic Center early Saturday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers were flagged down near Main Street and Madison Avenue at approximately 4:05 a.m. and were told about a man sitting in a truck and flashing a gun.

Officers attempted to make contact with the driver, who was identified as 32-year-old Cody T. Poore, who drove off at a high rate of speed.

Poore eventually jumped a curb and drove into the Civic Center lot near the Memorial area of city hall, and crashed the truck into the Civic Center glass doors near exhibit hall A. The crash damaged two doors.

After crashing, Poore fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended. Officers determined that the firearm Poore had was an air-soft handgun.

Poore was arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding, criminal damage to property and numerous related traffic offenses.

City crews responded to the scene to secure the Civic Center’s doors.