PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in the Peoria County Jail after leading police officers on a chase and hiding a handgun in his possession Saturday, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth.

Police arrested 19-year-old Marshawn J. Tolliver for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, unlawful possession of a handgun under 21 years old, and obstructing police.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Peoria police were called to the 2100 block of N. Delaware Street near the Glen Oak Community Learning Center for a man with a firearm.

When they arrived, police saw a group of men gathered near the intersection of N. Maryland Avenue and E. Republic Street. As officers approached the group, Tolliver entered the porch of a nearby home.

After being instructed by police to stay at the bottom of the porch, Tolliver led officers on a brief foot chase before being apprehended. A .40 caliber handgun was found on the porch Tolliver entered.

Tolliver was taken to the Peoria Police Department, interviewed, and subsequently arrested.