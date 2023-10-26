LELAND, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested after he allegedly shot a woman following a domestic dispute in LaSalle County Tuesday afternoon.

LaSalle County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Grant Street in Leland on reports of shots fired.

Deputies located a female, Kami White, 32, with a gunshot wound that was later determined to be the result of a domestic dispute.

White was taken to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital and then flown via Life Flight to a Rockford hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where she remains in stable condition.

Jon M. Hurtig, 29, of Sandwich, was taken into custody at the scene and taken to the LaSalle County Jail and detained on an investigative hold while the incident was investigated, according to the LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss.

On Thursday, Hurtig was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful restraint. Diss said Hurtig is currently being held without bond at the LaSalle County Jail.