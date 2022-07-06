BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they have arrested a Chicago man for allegedly stealing a vehicle and then driving it onto a landing strip at Bloomington’s airport.

Police allege that Stephon Carter, 33, drove a stolen Black Audi A6 through a fence and onto the landing strip at Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) on Sunday, July 3. BPD public information officer Brandt Parsley confirmed officers responded around 1:30 p.m.

Parsley said Carter was in custody of airport security when they responded.

Carter is charged with four felonies including two counts of property damage ranging from $500 to $10,000 in cost, criminal trespassing of a restricted area, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to the McLean County Circuit Clerk’s office, Carter is still being held at the McLean County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond. He must post 10% of that bond, equal to $15,000, to be released from jail.

Carter is also ordered to have no contact with the airport.

His next court date is set for July 29th.