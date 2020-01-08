Man arrested for armed robbery after short struggle with BPD officers

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – A 40-year-old man has been arrested regarding an armed robbery incident in Bloomington.

On Tuesday, Bloomington police officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 600 block of IAA Drive for an armed robbery. It was reported that a man entered the hotel with a gun, demanded money from an employee, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect and no one was injured during this incident.

Hours later, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, Bloomington officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 2000 block of Rainbow Avenue for an unrelated disorderly conduct call for service. During the investigation, 40-year-old Bloomington man Jarrod E. Williams was identified holding a pistol.

While officers were taking custody of Williams, he physically resisted their arrest and was also tased. Williams suffered no additional injuries besides from the taser probes. A BPD officer sustained a minor hand injury during the arrest.

A lookalike firearm was also recovered from the scene.

Williams was arrested for the aforementioned armed robbery and resisting/obstructing an officer with officer injury. He is being held at the McLean County Jail.

No bond information is available at this time.