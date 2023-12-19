PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Southwest Adams Street early Monday afternoon.

Shiloe Beasley, 29, of Bartonville, was arrested for armed robbery, aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon, according to Sgt. Amy Dotson of the Peoria Police Department.

Officers initially responded to the Dollar General after a report of an armed robbery with shots fired at 12:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a man with an injury to his arm.

The injured man was transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When officers learned the suspect fled the scene, they set up a perimeter and found Beasley running from the area. He was taken into custody after a short chase.

Beasley has been transported to the Peoria County Jail where he remains Tuesday morning. It is possible he could appear in Peoria County Circuit Court later Tuesday for formal charging.