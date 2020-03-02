Man arrested for armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 26-year-old Peoria man was arrested regarding an armed robbery over the weekend.

The Peoria Police Department responded to South Metro Market at 2421 W Starr St. just after 7 p.m. Saturday, regarding a hold-up alarm. Police said upon arrival, an armed robbery was in progress with the suspect still inside the store. Officers were advised that a man with his face covered entered the store, armed with a gun, and demanded money from the cash register.

Police surrounded the business and ultimately took the suspect, Saque T. Jackson, into custody without incident. Jackson was transported to the Peoria Police Department for interview purposes and subsequently arrested for armed robbery.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and no injuries were reported.

Jackson was transported to the Peoria County Jail.