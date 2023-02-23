PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested for attempted arson and multiple other charges Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 29-year-old Da Rian Bush was arrested for attempted arson, resisting police, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, and possessing a defaced firearm.

Officers were called to a home near Delaware Avenue and Republic Street, after receiving a report of Bush holding a gun and lighting objects on fire inside a residence.

Police contacted several occupants inside the home and evacuated several juveniles and adults.

A short time later, Bush exited the residence and became aggressive with officers. He was eventually detained and taken into custody.

Officers located a defaced semi-automatic handgun and two open cans of lighter fluid after a search of the residence.

Bush has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.