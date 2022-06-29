BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested Monday in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a business near Ireland Grove Road and Black Oak Boulevard on May 18.

According to a Bloomington police press release, 29-year-old Antoine L. Williams was taken into custody by members of the Bloomington Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit.

Williams was one of two suspects who battered an employee during a robbery. The employee was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He has been charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery.

“I want to thank the BPD dispatchers, officers, and detectives who worked extremely hard on this case. Their efforts are imperative in keeping our community safe,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington stated. “Furthermore, the detectives have been diligent and persistent to bring those responsible for this alleged violent crime to justice. We will continue to work with high motivation in our partnership with our community to enhance the quality of life here in Bloomington. The BPD will focus our resources effectively and with resilience to address violence, which is harmful and unacceptable.”

Williams has been transported to the McLean County Jail, his bond has been set at $500,000.

There is no information on the other suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.