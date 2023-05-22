BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in relation to a Bloomington shooting incident Sunday.

According to a Bloomington police news update, 25-year-old Ryan Murray has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

Bloomington police officers initially responded to the area near Washington and Clinton Streets for a shots fired incident at approximately 11:03 a.m. Sunday.

Officers discovered evidence of a shooting on the scene, and their investigation led them to make contact with Murray, who was arrested without incident.

No injuries were reported during this incident, which remains under investigation.